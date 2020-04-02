Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 278.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Rogers worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

NYSE ROG traded up $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $87.37. 1,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.88. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

