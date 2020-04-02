Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RYCEY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 691,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

