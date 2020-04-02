ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $738,193.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.04701327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036550 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,181,802 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

