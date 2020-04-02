Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRBY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,088 ($27.47) to GBX 1,776 ($23.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,759.87 ($23.15).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,227 ($16.14) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,590.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,974.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

