Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $30.00

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 178,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,485. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 390,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 226,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

