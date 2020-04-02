Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPF opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

