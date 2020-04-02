Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective (down from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded OneSavings Bank to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 399 ($5.25).

OSB traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 190 ($2.50). 1,942,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 127.71 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 380.95.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Jason Elphick sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24), for a total value of £14,582.88 ($19,182.95). Also, insider Andy Golding sold 73,845 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £127,013.40 ($167,078.93).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

