Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. HSBC downgraded Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 184.50 ($2.43).

LON VMUK traded up GBX 3.74 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 57.96 ($0.76). 10,269,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.59. The company has a market cap of $835.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

