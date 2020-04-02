Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.61% from the stock’s previous close.

RBS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.27 ($3.07).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 104.45 ($1.37). 22,628,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.