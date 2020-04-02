Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

RDSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Main First Bank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,118.30 ($27.87).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,541 ($20.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,545.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,074.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

