Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,343.70 ($30.83).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 127.20 ($1.67) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,479.60 ($19.46). 20,572,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,525.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,066.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

