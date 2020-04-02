Royal Dutch Shell Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,044 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 4,402 call options.

RDS.A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Santander raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE:RDS.A traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,947,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

