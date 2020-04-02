RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 539 ($7.09) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RSA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 591 ($7.77).

RSA remained flat at $GBX 395.30 ($5.20) during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 485.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 528.97.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, equities research analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4943.0000233 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

