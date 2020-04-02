Rubycoin Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $20.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006009 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,571,230 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.