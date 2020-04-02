Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. Ruff has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $5.77 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

