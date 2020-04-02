Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 273

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 273 ($3.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.60 ($3.88).

Shares of SBRE stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 304.50 ($4.01). The company had a trading volume of 157,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a market capitalization of $706.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.46.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

