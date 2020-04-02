Safe Haven (SHA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,938.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $461,557.89 and approximately $43,938.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

