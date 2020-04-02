Safe Trading 29% Higher This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $73,499.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00005272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003978 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

