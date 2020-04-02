SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0154

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $425,987.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00999941 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00174220 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007214 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00072121 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

