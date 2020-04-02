Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 795 ($10.46).
Shares of Safestore stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) on Thursday, reaching GBX 637 ($8.38). 463,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 749.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 738.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
