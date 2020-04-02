Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 795 ($10.46).

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of Safestore stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) on Thursday, reaching GBX 637 ($8.38). 463,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 749.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 738.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.