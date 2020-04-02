Safestore’s (SAFE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 795 ($10.46).

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 629 ($8.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 749.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.55. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67).

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.