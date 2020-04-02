Safestore’s (SAFE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAFE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 795 ($10.46).
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 629 ($8.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 749.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.55. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67).
In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
