Sai Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.04404035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036641 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

