SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in SAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in SAP by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in SAP by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

