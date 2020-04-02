SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $260.47 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $309.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $10,553,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $75,221,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after buying an additional 380,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,644,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.