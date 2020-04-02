Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 233,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,565. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.