Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Marotta Asset Management’s Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.36. The stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

