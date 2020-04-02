Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lowered by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 5.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,608 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2,544.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 212,655 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. 46,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,091. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

