SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 219,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.74.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.