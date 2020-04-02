SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 887.21 ($11.67).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 746.40 ($9.82) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 824.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 847.82.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

