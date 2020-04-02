SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 878 ($11.55) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 978 ($12.87). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target (up from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 887.21 ($11.67).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 748.80 ($9.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 824.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 847.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

