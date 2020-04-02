Semux Reaches Market Cap of $813,599.61 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $813,599.61 and $29,045.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034050 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001866 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002314 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

