Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $178,028.82 and $5.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.02600136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00192635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.