Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.71. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

