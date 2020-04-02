Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

LON SRP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 123.70 ($1.63). 1,817,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 151.71. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

