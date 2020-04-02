Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,462.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

