Sessia Reaches Market Capitalization of $547,507.64 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Sessia has a total market cap of $547,507.64 and $251,906.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.72 or 0.04497328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036646 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

