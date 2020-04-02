Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 598 ($7.87) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 790 ($10.39). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 815.13 ($10.72).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.70) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 769.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 882.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.82. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

