Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SJR opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

