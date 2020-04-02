Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.