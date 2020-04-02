Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,806,876,751.68 in Stock

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 180,507,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,754. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $15,933,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

