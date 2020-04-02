Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHOP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $34.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.87. Shopify has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $593.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 26.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

