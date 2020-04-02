Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

NYSE SHOP traded down $34.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,099. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -315.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.87. Shopify has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $800,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $338,911,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

