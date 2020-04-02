Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BME has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 382.53 ($5.03) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 408.86 ($5.38).

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 269.50 ($3.55). 2,650,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 366.94.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

