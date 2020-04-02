Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,424.82 ($18.74).

LON CBG traded down GBX 88 ($1.16) on Thursday, reaching GBX 958 ($12.60). The company had a trading volume of 321,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,224.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,409.30. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 879 shares of company stock worth $1,037,357 over the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

