Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

