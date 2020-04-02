Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

