Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Capitalization Tops $14.43 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00015008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $100,257.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.04404035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036641 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,064,403 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

