SingularDTV Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Livecoin and Liqui. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $891,423.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02601350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00194577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Binance, ChaoEX, Braziliex, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

