Skycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and $175,130.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, Cryptopia and C2CX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, C2CX, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.