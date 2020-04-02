Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,343. Skyline has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 152,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyline by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after buying an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

